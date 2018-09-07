Double Feature

Over 100 people attended a screening of two short documentaries — “Jeff Imada: Breaking Barriers by Design” by Cory Shiozaki and “Holiday Bowl” by Mitchell Matsumura — hosted by Greater Los Angeles JACL on Aug. 19 at Merit Park Recreation Hall in Gardena. The first film focuses on a Japanese American who has worked for decades in Hollywood as a stuntman, coordinating fights for such films as “Furious 7” and “Iron Man 3”; the second is about the Crenshaw District bowling alley and coffee shop that served as a community gathering place from 1958 to 2000. Both were shown during Visual Communications’ Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival last May. Pictured: (Standing, from left) Shiozaki, Matsumura, Ken Okuda, whose father, Harry “Hanko” Okuda, was one of the founders of Holiday Bowl; (seated, from left) Sharon Mori, production coordinator for “Jeff Imada,” Janet Okubo and Louise Sakamoto of GLA JACL. (Photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

