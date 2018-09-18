How to Make Singaporean Chili Crab

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center and Starry Kitchen will present Chili Crabs & Karaoke (but mostly crabs) on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the JACCC, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Feeling crabby? If you loved Starry Kitchen’s famous Singaporean chili crab at CrabFest, now’s your chance to learn how to make it yourself.

Nguyen Tran, co-founder/chief instigating officer/chef of Starry Kitchen (and also Button Mash), will tell the stories behind and teach how to make their famous signature and reservation-only dish, that only seven places in North America make and was the centerpiece of JACCC’s famed CrabFest (that got Starry Kitchen on Jonathan Gold’s [RIP] L.A. Times 101 Best Restaurant list two years in a row) — the elusive Singaporean Chili Crab.

Participants will be carefully walked through the full process including fully breaking down and cleaning a live Dungeness crab, the thought process behind every step, how to adjust spice level during mise en place, properly cooking it, and karaoke break time while waiting for the crab to simmer in the uniquely unctuous sauce (that attendees will sop up with Buttermilk Beer Beignets — which will also be taught) that makes this dish an incredibly special treat and highly sought after.

Menu:

Crispy Tofu Balls with housemade sriracha aioli (Starry Kitchen’s other famous signature dish)

Singaporean (Dungeness) Crab

Buttermilk Beer Beignets

Cost: $55. For more information, visit www.jaccc.org.