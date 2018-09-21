Kimochi’s ‘Issho-Ni’ Set for Oct. 13

SAN FRANCISCO — Kimochi’s “Issho-ni,” a fundraising social event, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Covo, 981 Mission St., San Francisco.

It will feature tastings of Japanese whiskey, sake, beer, and wine; light hors d’oeuvres; musical entertainment; and a silent auction.

“Issho-ni” means “together,” and celebrates the coming together of a community in benefit of seniors and their caregivers. All proceeds will go towards supporting Kimochi’s programs and services at its San Francisco and San Mateo locations.

Pre-sale price (available until Oct. 12): $65. Door price: $75. Event is 21+ only.

Note: Whiskey tastings are not included with general admission and will be an additional cost.

Tastings will feature two different flights: Gold Tier ($50) and Platinum Tier ($75). Each flight will include three different types of Japanese whiskey. Additional flights can be purchased at the event.

Agency sponsors: Pacific Gas &Electric, California Pacific Medical Center, Mary Ishisaki, Dr. Himeo Tsumori, Masaru and Ida Kawaguchi and family, Spivack family

Event sponsors: AT&T, Hamano and Associates, Japan Center Garage Corporation, Japanese Community Youth Council, Rodney Takemoto, Ellen Kiyomizu and Greg Chew, Peter and Christina Harada, Verizon, TOTO, Union Bank, JAL

Beverage sponsors: Kenshin Sake, N.A. Sales, True Sake, Sapporo

Transportation sponsor: Lyft

For more information, call Debbie Yee at (415) 931-2294 or email [email protected]