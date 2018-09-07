Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — “Asian Pacific America,” hosted and produced by Robert Handa, airs Sundays at 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area (Channel 11 or 3) and 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI V (Comcast 186).
The lineup for Sept. 9:
• Take a look back at the past and ahead to the future of Hakone Gardens in Saratoga. Handa is pictured with Shozo Kagoshima, executive director of the Hakone Foundation.
• Chopsticks Alley seeks to unite and empower the Asian American community with a special emphasis on emerging young leaders and cultural trends. Handa is pictured with Trami Cron, founder and executive director of Chopsticks Alley Art.
• The Marimo-Kai koto performing group will plays a traditional Japanese song live. The group will be performing at the upcoming Hakone Gardens Gala on Sept. 16.
The weekly half-hour show covers Asian American/Pacific Islander news makers, events, community accolades and youth perspectives.
