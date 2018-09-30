Otsukimi in Oakland

OAKLAND — The Oakland-Fukuoka Sister City Association will celebrate its 52nd anniversary with Otsukimi (Moon-Viewing Festival) on Sunday, Oct. 21, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Lakeside Park Garden Center, 666 Bellevue Ave. (across from Children’s Fairyland), Oakland.

Schedule:

5:30 p.m. – Bonsai Garden open house (garden closes at 6:30 p.m.)

6:30 p.m. – Emeryville Taiko and performances by student delegates of the Asian Pacific Children’s Convention and Las Lomas High School, Japan Tea Studio

7:30 p.m. – Moon-viewing by Eastbay Astronomical Society

Bento box dinners available only on a pre-paid basis by sending a check for $15 to OFSCA, P.O. Box 13022, Oakland, CA 94661-3022. Check must be received by Oct. 15 or pay online on the website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/otsukimi-52nd-anniversary-tickets-49410359716

Free and open to the public. Parking: $5. For more information, email [email protected]