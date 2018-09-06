Outdoor Japanese Film Screenings at The Source

BUENA PARK — The Japan Foundation Los Angeles presents a series of outdoor film screenings every Friday in September at 8 p.m. at The Source, First Floor Step Plaza, 6940 Beach Blvd., Buena Park. The schedule is as follows:

Sept. 7 — “Your Name” (2016, 106 minutes), directed by Makoto Shinkai. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers, living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki’s body and he, hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet somehow, it works.

Sept. 14 — “Shin Godzilla” (2016, 120 minutes), directed by Hideki Anno. Make way for the ultimate homage to one of the most enduring legends of the big screen. The King of the Monsters is back in Tokyo for a city-crushing crusade that speaks to the very roots of the world-renowned franchise.

Sept. 21 — “Mameshiba” (2009, 106 minutes), directed by Toru Kamei. A film adaptation of the TV series, which depicts the journey of a middle-aged man, Jiro, with a two-month-old puppy, Ichiro, in search of Jiro’s mother, who has run away from home. The film has a rich lineup of established actors from TV, film and stage, including Jiro Sato.

Sept. 28 — “A Tale of Samurai Cooking: A True Love Story” (2013, 121 minutes), directed by Yuzo Asahara. Dennai Funaki laid the foundations for Kaga clan cuisine in the Edo Period as a “kitchen samurai” who prepared food for the nobility. This heartwarming drama depicts the internal affairs of the Kaga clan from the perspective of a woman who marries Funaki’s son. It features meals made according to the Funaki family’s recipe collection, “Ryori Mugonsho,” and recreates the workings of samurai family kitchens at the time.

Free; no RSVPs required. To see trailers for the films, visit www.jflalc.org/ac-japanema-the-source-2018. For information on the venue, visit www.thesourceoc.com.