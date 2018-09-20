Richelle Huizar Announces Candidacy for 14th District Seat

Richelle Rae Huizar has announced her candidacy for the District 14 seat on the Los Angeles City Council in 2020.

The district, which includes Little Tokyo, is currently represented by her husband, Jose Huizar, who has served three terms and can’t run again due to term limits.

Richelle Huizar, who has served on the Los Angeles Commission on the Status of Women since 2017, posted the following statement on Facebook on Sept. 13:

“After much thought and long conversations with family and friends (including many of you), today I announce my candidacy for Los Angeles City Council, District 14. It has been my home for more than 20 years and I am prepared to work tirelessly on behalf of my neighbors who make up its vibrant communities.

“While we have seen great improvements throughout the district, more work lies ahead. We must ramp up our efforts to address homelessness, innovate the city’s approach to affordable housing, improve the delivery of basic services, and expand the city’s commitment to youth and family services!

“As a mother, attorney, and someone with more than 10 years of experience creating policy for the city’s Commission for Children, Youth and Their Families, I believe that we have an obligation to build safer, healthier, and more sustainable communities where our families and children can be successful and thrive.

“Los Angeles must do a better job at coordinating its limited resources with other government jurisdictions to ensure a more efficient and effective delivery of services to young people and their families.

“The people of the 14th Council District deserve strong leadership, and it is with great excitement that I launch my campaign for City Council.”

Jose Huizar said via Facebook, “Proud of Richelle. She brings grit, expertise, and passion as a candidate, and ultimately, as a Los Angeles city councilwoman. Excited about the future of Council District 14.”

The district also includes Downtown, Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Garvanza, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and Monterey Hills.