‘The Last SPAMurai’ at Far Bar

“The Last SPAMurai,” a fun night of good food, drinks and games, will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 6 to 10 pm.. at Far Bar, 347 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Join Go For Broke National Education Center (GFBNEC) and Japangeles for the public launch of their apparel collaboration.

During World War II, the Nisei soldiers ate a lot of Spam. Spam musubis have since become a staple of the Japanese American community. GFBNEC will be hosting a Spam musubi eating contest with contestants from local organizations and businesses. Come root for your favorite Little Tokyo organization and see who will prevail as the Last SPAMurai!

There will be rounds of trivia throughout the night for prizes.

Suggested donation at the door: $10.

On the Web:

www.goforbroke.org

www.japangeles.com

www.farbarla.com