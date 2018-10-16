82-Year-Old Man Reported Missing in Pasadena

PASADENA — The Pasadena Police Department announced Monday that it is searching for Sakaye Yoshimura, who was last seen at 6 p.m. in the area of the 700 block of South Raymond Avenue.

Yoshimura, 82, is a male Asian with gray hair and is 5’4” tall. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, an orange polo-type shirt and white pants.

He lives in the Montrose area and was in Pasadena for a medical appointment.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4241.