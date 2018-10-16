‘And Then They Came for Us’ Screening in S.F.

SAN FRANCISCO — “And Then They Came for Us,” a documentary by Abby Ginzberg and Ken Schneider, will be screened on Thursday, Nov. 1, at 5:30 p.m. at The Bar Association of San Francisco, 301 Battery St., Third Floor, in San Francisco.

Winner of the ABA 2018 Silver Gavel Award for Documentaries, this groundbreaking film covers the forced incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II, the parallels with the Muslim travel bans, and the dangers of unchecked executive power on actions implicating civil liberties.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussing the film and its relevance to the political and constitutional landscape today. Filmmaker Ginzberg will be joined by Donald K. Tamaki, partner at Minami Tamaki LLP and member of Fred Korematsu’s coram nobis legal team; and Hamid Yazdan Panah, attorney and regional director for Northern California Rapid Response & Immigration Defense Network.

Co-presented by the Asian American Bar Association of the Greater Bay Area. Free and open to the public. For tickets and more information: www.aaba-bay.com