‘My Hero Academia’ on the Big Screen

“My Hero Academia: Two Heroes” (subtitled) will be shown on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the following theaters:

Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St., Santa Monica

Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

Claremont 5, 450 W. 2nd St., Claremont

NoHo 7, 5240 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale

Anime’s hottest new heroes make their big-screen debut. Deku and All Might receive an invitation to I-Expo, the world’s leading exhibition of quirk abilities and hero item innovations. Amid the excitement, Deku meets a girl who is quirkless, just like he once was.

Suddenly, I-Expo’s top-of-the-line security system gets hacked by villains and a sinister plan is set in motion. It’s a serious threat to Hero Society and one man holds the key to it all.

Run time: 95 minutes. Info: (310) 478-3836, www.laemmle.com