Yard Sale, Blessing of Animals, Picture Day at Centenary UMC

The following events will take place at Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave. (at Third Street), on the weekend of Oct. 6 and 7.

• Centenary’s Japanese Language Church is having a Yard Sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is not your ordinary yard sale, but a shopping experience that will fit everyone’s tastes, needs and budget. Everything is priced to sell, close to a give-away. Negotiate your price. Items include new and second-hand clothes, appliances and dry goods.

• Picture Day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community photographer Albert Lien will be on hand for those who wish to have a photo professionally taken for headshots, family photos or even the upcoming holiday cards. There will be a different focus each day:

Saturday — Open invite to everybody. Dress for fun. Family portraits, headshots, and cosplay can be done. Multiple backdrops will be available.

Sunday — Open for only family portraits and headshots, plus pet photos. Only a black or white background will be used.

A small sitting fee of $10 per group/individual will be charged with the money going to the church and photographers. Photos will be edited and a digital negative will be provided for your own personal use. Prints can be made, with an additional cost, and ready for pickup two weeks after.

• Blessing of the Animals service on Sunday from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Bring your pets to church. This is an open event; all are welcome to attend and participate.

For more information on church activities, call (213) 617-9097 or visit www.centenarydtla.org.