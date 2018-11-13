Nisei Athletic Union 2019 Season

Applications for the 2019 Nisei Athletic Union basketball season are now being accepted. League play will start in January, immediately followed by NAU playoffs. Levels of play are: Masters, Aye Minor, Aye Major, Aye Plus, & AA.

If you are interested in bringing in your own team, majority of the players must be at least ¼ Japanese and can have 3 non-Japanese players on your squad. A copy of a player’s birth certificate must be submitted & players must get approved by NAU before participating.

Please contact Bryce Umemoto at (213) 629-2231 x 138 or send email to [email protected] for more information.