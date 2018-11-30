S.F. JACL Spaghetti and Crab Dinner

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco JACL will hold its annual Spaghetti and Crab Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Christ United Presbyterian Church, 1700 Sutter St. (at Laguna) in San Francisco Japantown.

This year, all proceeds go to benefit the Buchanan YMCA, which provides programs to meet the needs of the diverse families living in Japantown and Haight Ashbury neighborhoods through healthy facility and youth and family programs.

Tickets are $40 general pre-sale, $50 at the door, $15 for youth (5 to 12). Take-out orders are available.

For tickets, click here.