‘The Words We Hold’ at JANM on Dec. 1

The Japanese American National Museum and Go For Broke National Education Center will present “The Words We Hold” on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at JANM, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Stories of World War II, hailing from both sides of the Pacific, paint a picture of how Japanese and Japanese American ancestors experienced everyday life during those treacherous times.

Yonsei Nicole Cherry and Kristen Hayashi, and Shin-Nikkei Ayumi Nagata and Natsumi Shibata will share personal family stories passed down through generations. In a discussion moderated by Diana Tsuchida, the panelists will explore the ideas of missing home and family, the fear of the unknown, the commonality of not talking about the war experience, and what it was like uncovering family histories.

The program is free, but RSVPs are recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.