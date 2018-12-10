10 Years Later, Ashley Yamauchi Case Remains Unsolved

Heath Yamaguchi of Lincoln posted the following message on Facebook on Dec. 14.

=*=

My name is Heath Yamaguchi. On Dec. 16 in 2008, my little sister, Ashley Yamauchi, was found dead. She was raped and murdered. She was found half-dressed on the ground in a parking lot on the 700 block of Fourth Street in Downtown San Rafael, California.

We are approaching the anniversary again, and despite the $50,000 reward approved by [Gov.] Arnold Schwarzenegger, this case is still unsolved. My family, friends, and supporters will be gathering again this year to hold a vigil to remember Ashley’s life and death. Also, to raise awareness in the community where she was found, that her rapist and murderer has still not been caught. And to remind the public that there is still a $50,000 reward to be claimed for any information leading to a conviction in her case.

Please join us this Sunday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. Where? 711 Fourth St., San Rafael, Calif.

This vigil is important to me because I believe it is critical that Ashley’s story and the reward offer reaches as many people as possible. Our hope is that, maybe this year, it is heard by the one right person or persons that may have not come forward before but may be compelled to speak up now. If you can make it out to show your support (even for a short visit) I would be very grateful, as it shows she isn’t forgotten and helps draw attention to her case within the community of San Rafael.

Crime Watch Daily aired an episode that covered Ashley’s case.

Even after 10 years, we still are hopeful for some sort of justice. I hope you can join us and help bring justice for Ashley.

Thank you for your time and I hope you can make it out.

Crime Watch Daily:

https://youtu.be/dQSVdexORwE

https://youtu.be/81M4X8W47B4

https://youtu.be/

Late bulletin: Yamaguchi has announced that the vigil is canceled due to the weather. However, those who would like to pay their respects can join him, his mother and some close friends from 1 to 1:30 p.m.