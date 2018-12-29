Hirono to Donate Pay to Food Banks During Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON — Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawaii) announced Dec. 27 that she will donate pay she receives during the partial government shutdown to food banks in all four counties across Hawaii.

“More than 2,500 federal workers in Hawaii are either furloughed or working without pay during the holidays because Donald Trump shut down the government,” Hirono said. “As long as Donald Trump refuses to reopen the government, I will be donating my salary to Hawaii’s food banks – who serve nearly one in eight Hawaii residents in need.”

Hirono will divide her salary between the Hawaii Food Bank on Oahu and Kauai, Maui Food Bank, and Hawaii Food Basket on the Big Island.

During the January 2018 shutdown, Hirono donated her salary to Hawaii’s 14 Federally Qualified Community Health Centers.

During the 2013 government shutdown, Hirono donated her salary to Lanakila Pacific, Hawaii Meals on Wheels, the Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council, Kauai Economic Opportunity, and Hale Mahaolu.