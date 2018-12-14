Ige Starts Second Term as Hawaii Governor

HONOLULU — Hawaii Gov. David Ige began his second term on Dec. 3 with calls for unity.

He was sworn in at a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda.

“I know it sounds like a given — that we all work together. But that is often easier said than done. Moreover, without that collaboration – as we’ve seen in our nation’s capital — it can easily lead to gridlock,” said Ige. “And so, let us move forward, together.”

He said that new technologies will spur economic development in the Island State.

“Our geographic isolation is no longer a deal-breaker. However, success in the new global marketplace belongs to those who act boldly and who can aggressively innovate and create their own opportunities,” Ige stated. “That’s why I believe our legacy will rest on how well we meet the challenges of the 21st century, and how well we begin to transform our economy.”

Ige was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, and their three children, Lauren, Amy, and Matt.

The governor said the state is on track to accomplish the goal of 10,000 new housing units statewide by 2020.

“But no matter how many homes we build, it may never be enough,” Ige said. “And I understand the frustration, because we are not just talking about numbers. We’re talking about someone’s son or daughter who decides to move to the mainland because they can’t afford a home here.

“We have made real progress and laid the foundation for long-term housing development via a transit-oriented blueprint. But the solution to our housing needs also lies in innovative ideas and new technologies to help us create more affordable homes for our families.”

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald administered the oath of office. Former governors George Ariyoshi, John Waihee, Ben Cayetano, Linda Lingle, and Neil Abercrombie were in attendance.

The governor took aim at the Trump Administration, saying Hawaii’s diverse population offers an alternative to the current climate in Washington.

“The decisions and policies coming from our nation’s capital today threaten the very core of our values here in the islands. When did it become okay to tear-gas women and children for wanting a better future for themselves? Hawaii offers a better alternative to the direction being set by our leaders in Washington,” Ige said.