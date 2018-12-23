Joy to J-Town

Centenary United Methodist Church held its annual Little Tokyo Community Holiday Gathering, hosted by Little Tokyo Dance Club and Skid Row-Kyo Mission, on Dec. 15. Participants went Christmas caroling around Little Tokyo, including Japanese Village Plaza (pictured) and First Street businesses such as Fugetsu Do and Sake Dojo. Activities at the church included ondo, a yard sale, a holiday photo shoot, and blanket drop-off for the homeless.

Top photo by TAMIE YUSA-OGAWA; other photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo