Krafty Sunday

CARSON — The Krafty Delites Christmas Gift Show, featuring a variety of wearables and collectibles from local artisans, was held on Dec. 2 at the Carson Community Center.

The event included a performance by Akua Ohana O’Hula (above), music by Richard Ihara, and a drawing for prizes (right). Akua Ohana O’ Hula (God’s Family of Dancers) has been a ministry at Gardena Valley Baptist Church for two decades. For more information, contact the church at (310) 323-5683.

Author and illustrator Sunny Seki (www.sunnyseki.com), whose books include “The Tale of the Lucky Cat,” “The Last Kappa of Old Japan,” and “The Little Kokeshi Doll from Fukushima,” also had a booth.

Below: Back Home in Lahaina, a Carson restaurant, offered a variety of Hawaiian cookies.

The Heritage Source booth featured books by and about Asian Americans and signings by authors. Featured authors were Debbie Yamada (pictured above), “Old Charlie the Fire Horse” and “Echoes From Gold Mountain”; Grace Chon, “Puppy Styled” and “Waggish”; Susan Lendroth (pictured at right with Carolyn Sanwo of Heritage Source), “Natsumi!” and “Maneki Neko”; and Donna Kobayashi, “A Walk to Well-Being in the Japanese Garden.” Heritage Source participates in festivals and craft fairs throughout the year. For more information, visit www.heritagesource.com.

Part of the proceeds from the craft show go to South Bay Community Church in Torrance.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo