Yayoi Kusama’s “With All My Love for the Tulips, I Pray Forever” (2011) is on view at the Marciano Art Foundation, 4357 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles.

Pioneering multimedia artist Kusama’s work has transcended some of the most important art movements of the second half of the 20th century, including pop art and minimalism.

Shown for the first time in L.A., the oversized flower-potted tulips made from fiberglass-reinforced plastic are painted with the same red polka dots as the floor, ceiling, and walls, creating an immersive viewing experience while at the same time diminishing the appearance of depth. This work exemplifies Kusama’s singular vision and her distinctive gift for drawing viewers into the work on a deeply visceral level.

Hours: Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to school tours Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment. Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Free admission; timed tickets are available online. Walk-in guests are not accepted on days that are fully booked.

For more information, call (424) 204-7555 or visit http://marcianoartfoundation.org.

(Photo: Charles White, JWPictures.com/Courtesy Marciano Art Foundation)