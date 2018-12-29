New Year ‘Harmony’

By MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS, Rafu Shimpo

Work on Sierra Madre’s float for the 2019 Rose Parade was shifting into high gear on Thursday, with the push beginning in earnest to be ready in time for the big stage on Jan. 1.

Reiko Sakata (pictured) is among the volunteers helping to assemble and decorate the city’s entry, “Harmony’s Garden,” designed by Jason Redfox and inspired by the Japanese garden at Sierra Madre Elementary School.

Riding on the float will be musician Saeko Kujiraoka, who will play koto for the entire five-plus-mile parade route.

“It really is a lot of work, but I enjoy helping to make something that the whole world we see and admire on New Year’s Day,” Sakata said.

Sierra Madre has been entering its locally designed and built floats in the parade since 1917.