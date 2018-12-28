JAPANESE 日本語

Party Like It’s 1898

Nancy Teramura Hayata performed a classical Japanese dance to “Yuuyake Koyake” (Colors of Sunset), a traditional song played at the end of the school day. (Courtesy Historic Wintersburg)

Historic Wintersburg volunteer Dennis Masuda in his 1918 finery. Attendees were encouraged to wear pioneer attire. In the background are newspaper headlines from a century ago. (Courtesy Historic Wintersburg)

HUNTINGTON BEACH — Historic Wintersburg and the Huntington Beach Historical Society presented “Holidays in Huntington Beach 1918” on Dec. 8 at the Newland House Museum.

The event, which included a visit from Father Christmas, celebrated the thriving Japanese American community that existed in Wintersburg a century ago as well as the Newland family ranch house’s 120th anniversary.

“We enjoy sharing history at this event and seeing the community come out to enjoy it,” said Mary Urashima of the Historic Wintersburg Preservation Task Force. “One of the highlights for me is the performance by Nancy Hayata. So graceful and beautiful. She really creates a magical moment.”

A display that re-creates the Tashima Market, which was located on Wintersburg Road (now Warner Avenue) in the early 1900s. It was a seed, feed and home goods supply store with a pool room in back. (Photo by Nancy Teramura Hayata)

