Party Like It’s 1898

HUNTINGTON BEACH — Historic Wintersburg and the Huntington Beach Historical Society presented “Holidays in Huntington Beach 1918” on Dec. 8 at the Newland House Museum.

The event, which included a visit from Father Christmas, celebrated the thriving Japanese American community that existed in Wintersburg a century ago as well as the Newland family ranch house’s 120th anniversary.

“We enjoy sharing history at this event and seeing the community come out to enjoy it,” said Mary Urashima of the Historic Wintersburg Preservation Task Force. “One of the highlights for me is the performance by Nancy Hayata. So graceful and beautiful. She really creates a magical moment.”