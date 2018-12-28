JAPANESE 日本語

Terminal Islanders to Celebrate 2019, Year of the Boar

The 48th annual Terminal Islanders New Year’s Party will be held on Sunday, Jan.13, at 11 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, 2640 N. Lakewood Blvd., Long Beach.

The cost of the lunch is free for 2018 paid members who lived on Terminal Island, $40 for adults and $20 for children under 10 years of age. Entree choices are short ribs, salmon or vegetarian.

Entertainment will be provided by L.A. Kayo and a video of the 15th anniversary of the Terminal Island Memorial Monument will be shown. There will also be gift basket raffles and Terminal Island Monument T-shirts and Furusato DVDs available for purchase.

RSVP by Thursday, Jan. 3, by sending your reservation and payment payable to Terminal Islanders to Diane Yamashita, 8912 Aqueduct Ave., North Hills, CA 91343.

