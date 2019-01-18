Advance Health Directive Workshop at GVJCI

The Little Tokyo Service Center is hosting the Five Wishes Workshop on Friday, Jan. 25, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., in Gardena.

Five Wishes is an advance health directive aimed towards adults of all ages to help lay out important caretaking decisions during a health crisis. These directives are pivotal in providing the proper medical and social care in the event that you become terminally ill or unconscious. You can never be too prepared.

This directive is not limited to seniors; it is for anyone 18 or older.

Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Register by calling the Little Tokyo Service Center at (213) 473-3035.