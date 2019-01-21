‘Dance the Night Away’ for Visual Communications

“Dance the Night Away,” a fundraiser for Visual Communications, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 6:30-11:30 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St., Little Tokyo.

The dance will benefit VC’s artist programs such as the Armed with a Camera Fellowship, C3: Conference for Creative Content, Digital Histories, the VC Archives, and the annual Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

With live music by Music Company, featuring Mariko, and line dance by Akimi. Light dinner for VIPs.

Tickets: $65/person, $650/table for VIP; $45/person, $60 at the door.

For more information, contact: Carol Tanita, (626) 487-6226, [email protected]; Wendy Aihara, (213) 687-7788, [email protected]