JAMA Extends Deadline for Scholarships

The Japanese American Medical Association (JAMA), a professional organization of physicians and surgeons in Los Angeles, is offering scholarships for medical students in their first, second, or third year of study.

The person or persons awarded the scholarship receive up to $5,000 to aid financial needs. In addition, their names are inscribed onto the scholarship plaque that is displayed at JAMA’s annual social events.

The deadline to submit applications has been extended to Friday, March 29.

The criteria for the scholarship will be based on academic achievement, financial need, and the applicant’s interest in serving the Japanese American community.

To request an application or for more information, email Dr. Gordon Sasaki, chair of the scholarship selection committee, at [email protected]