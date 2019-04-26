‘Alternative Facts’ in San Jose Japantown

SAN JOSE — The San Jose premiere of Jon Osaki’s documentary “Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066” will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 566 N. 5th St. (near Jackson) in San Jose Japantown.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Japanese American Museum of San Jose, across the street from the church. The Museum Store opens at 12 p.m.

The film examines the government’s false rationale for the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II and draws parallels to today’s anti-immigrant sentiment. For more information, visit http://alternativefacts9066.com.