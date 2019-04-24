Cupertino Cherry Blossom Festival This Weekend

CUPERTINO — Cupertino-Toyokawa Sister Cities Inc. presents the 36th annual Cupertino Cherry Blossom Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Park, 21121 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Cupertino.

The festival will feature:

• Arts and crafts vendors — jewelry, clothing, home décor and other gifts

• Japanese cultural exhibits — ikebana, swords, dolls, bonsai, koi

• Delicious Japanese food — sushi, Spam musubi, gyoza, Asian chicken salad, yakisoba, mochi, teriyaki chicken, shave ice, beer, sake

• Live entertainment — taiko, dancing, martial arts, musical groups

• Children’s activities and play area — petting zoo, pony rides, fun activities

• Japanese cultural demonstrations — tea ceremony, origami, calligraphy, sumie-e, soroban

Outdoor entertainment at the Amphitheater. Indoor events at Quinlan Center and Senior Center.

Free admission. Free parking across the street at De Anza College, Lots A and B.

Proceeds go to the Cupertino-Toyokawa Student Exchange Program. VIP festival guests, local government, school board members, and students selected for the annual cultural exchange program will be introduced at noon on Saturday.

A gallery of Toyokawa student artwork and a pictorial timeline of Cupertino’s sister-city relationship with Toyokawa will be grouped at the Japanese Artisan Pavilion.

For more information, visit www.cupertinoCBF.com.