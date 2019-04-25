Fun and Fashion Forward

Emcees Aaron Takahashi and David Ono interview some of the tiniest models at the 61st annual So-Phis Fashion Show on April 6 at the Anaheim Hilton. This year’s theme was “Transforming Lives,” and So-Phis highlighted the work of several charitable organizations who have been recipients of grants, including A3M (Asians for Miracle Marrow Matches), CHOC Children’s Hospital Therapy Dog Program, Chrysalis and FashUnited. At left: Alice Amano models designs by Grayse. Other designers shown were Macy’s Fashion Island men’s wear, Jazzmin and children’s clothing by Along Came a Spider. More than 600 attended the So-Phis event, which also included a vendors’ boutique featuring participating designers, accessories, beauty items, edible treats, and jewelry.

Photos by DAVID TOM