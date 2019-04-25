Mother’s Day Dessert + Flowers Workshop at GVJCI

GARDENA — Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena, on Saturday, May 4, hosts Dessert with Diners: Mother’s Day Dessert + Flowers Workshop on Saturday, May 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

During this special early Mother’s Day cooking workshop, make a special treat with or for a mom (or any mother figure) — two special creme brulees and a flower bouquet for you to take home.

Class will be taught by Dina Furumoto, an avid home baker turned pastry cook who has worked at restaurants such as Matsuhisa and Porridge + Puffs. Coming originally from a background working in nonprofit organizations within the Japanese American community, she remains dedicated to serving the community when she can.

All supplies included. $40 per participant. Sign up online at http://jci-gardena.org/upcoming-events or at the office. For more information, call (310) 324-6611 or email [email protected]