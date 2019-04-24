Nanka Hiroshima Kenjin-Kai Offers Scholarships for High School Graduates

Nanka Hiroshima Kenjin-kai (HKSC) has announced that it will grant up to five

scholarship awards, each worth $750, at its general meeting to be held in January 2020.

Eligible applicants for the 2019 HKSC scholarships are students who will graduate from high school during the 2018-2019 academic year, or have done so before, and 30 years of age or younger.

The awardees will be selected by the HKSC Scholarship Committee, composed of four persons, and be notified either by phone or email by Dec. 15.

Qualifications

• The applicant is related to an HKSC member (e.g., grandparents) who was duly registered at any time since 2000 for at least one full year.

• The applicant’s family (parents) must be a duly registered HKSC member for 2019 at the time of application submission.

• The applicant shall have graduated from his/her high school at any time during the 2018-2019 academic year, or before, and is already enrolled in college (two-year or four-year institution), occupational training school, or serving in the U.S. military forces.

• The applicant is a person who is 30 years of age or younger at the time of the application submission.

• The applicant, if chosen as a recipient, can attend in person the 2020 HKSC General Meeting, which is to be held in January 2020, or be represented by a designated person of his/her choice at the event, to receive the award.

Requirements

• The applicant must submit a formal application form as prepared by the HKSC Scholarship Committee on or before Dec. 1, 2019, to Nanka Hiroshima Kenjinkai, c/o Scholarship Committee, 712 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

• The applicant will submit a copy of the high school diploma (or equivalent thereof), a copy of the official transcript (of the graduating high school or equivalent), along with the application form.

• The applicant will submit, with the application form, a short essay of no more than 400 words as to why and how he/she merits the award.

The application form can be obtained by contacting Dr. Charles Igawa either by phone at (562) 402-4315 or via email at [email protected], or picking it up at Anzen Hardware in Little Tokyo, 309 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90012; (213) 628-7600.

All questions regarding the scholarship should be directed to Dr. Igawa.