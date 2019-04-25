Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, April 28, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Melanie Elvena is the artistic director at the Asian Pacific Islander Cultural Center, which is presenting the United States of Asian America Festival from May to June in San Francisco.

“Locus” is Jason Bayani’s latest collection of poetry and prose drawing inspiration from the mixing and layering of musical fragments in DJ culture. He will showcase some of his new work at the United States of Asian America Festival.

On Lok is a family of community-based, not-for-profit organizations whose mission is to enable seniors to maintain a quality of life that lets them live in their communities where they can lead independent, active lives for as long as possible. Tammie Pitkin, director of health plan services, tells us about On Lok’s upcoming annual fundraising gala and expansion to the South Bay.

