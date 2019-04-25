Playwrights’ Arena’s Production of ‘Southernmost’ Extended Through May 6

Jon Lawrence Rivera, artistic director of Playwrights’ Arena – the first and oldest theater dedicated to discovering, nurturing, and producing original works written exclusively by Los Angeles playwrights – is thrilled to announce the extension of “Southernmost” by Mary Lyon Kamitaki with its original stars — Amielynn Abellera, Kimberly Alexander, Aaron Ikeda, Alberto Isaac, and Sharon Omi.

The critical and audience favorite production, directed by Rivera, will extend its run through Monday, May 6.

“Ms. Kamitaki constructs the play with a sure sense of place and character. She is a native Hawaiian but that is not the sum of her understanding of how a vanishing way of life affects the people who don’t want change. She is not afraid to let Wally and Becky appear funny, occasionally ridiculous even, trusting that we will appreciate them for their indelible humanity and love.” – Stage and Cinema

“Once again, Playwrights’ Arena gives the stage to a promising new L.A. playwright. And with ‘Southernmost,’ it once again illuminates a previously unknown — but nonetheless important — corner of American life.” – Theatre Ghost

“WOW!!! Audiences can rest assured that while ‘Southernmost’ is in town, 80 minutes of entertaining, engaging theater are a sure bet on the Playwrights’ Arena stage.” – Stage Scene L.A.

The production team includes: Justin Huen (scenic design), Lily Bartenstein (lighting design), Jesse Mandapat (sound design), Mylette Nora (costume design). Casting director was Raul Clayton Staggs. It will be stage-managed by Letitia Chang and produced for Playwrights’ Arena by Henry “Heno” Fernandez with Giovanni Ortega as associate producer.

Regular performances are Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 4 p.m. and Mondays at 8 p.m. at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles.

Tickets are $30 in advance online or $40 at the door. For reservations, go to www.playwrightsarena.org or call (800) 838-3006.