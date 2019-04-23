Ryo and Jean Komae Scholarships Awarded at AACCS Luncheon

MONTEBELLO — The 2019 Ryo and Jean Komae Scholarships were awarded at the Afternoon of Kindness Luncheon on April 13 at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello.

The luncheon was hosted by the Asian American Christian Counseling Service (AACCS), New Dawn Christian Family Services, and Logos Evangelical Seminary.

Estel Hahn, An-Ping Hsia and Jin Ah (Helen) Kim are this year’s recipients. They are students at Fuller Theological Seminary studying to receive their master’s degrees in marriage and family therapy. All of the recipients had successful careers in other fields before being called to the counseling ministry—and each is dedicated to serving the Asian American community after graduation.

The Komae Scholarships are awarded to help the next generation of mental health clinicians who have a heart to serve in the Asian American community.

Since 2011, 17 scholarships have been awarded to graduate students in marriage and family therapy, social work and clinical psychology programs. Many of these graduates are now practicing in mental health settings across Southern California.