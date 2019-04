Boy Scout Troop 719 will host its 50th annual Pancake Breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 28, at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena. Troop 719’s newest scouts (from left): Brandon Tang, Kayden Lee, Trenton Ochiai, Calvin Ikeda, Kyle Sasamori, Tyler Shimazaki, Diego Ibanez, Travis DeGracia, and Eli Choi.

Tags