Town Hall for APIs on Green New Deal

A Town Hall for Asian Pacific Islanders on the Green New Deal will be held on Saturday,May 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in LittleTokyo.

The Progressive Asian Network for Action (PANA), the Environmental Justice Committee of A3PCON (Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council) and Sunrise Movement Los Angeles are hosting the event to shed light upon environmental injustices faced by Asian and Pacific Islander communities both in Southern California and abroad, and to discuss how the Green New Deal can contribute to a sustainable green economy, a healthier environment, and a future for life on planet Earth.

Suggested donation is $10, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Endorsers include Khmer Girls in Action, Nikkei Progressives, Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance, Great Leap Inc., Nikkei for Civil Rights & Redress, Visual Communications, Chinatown Community for Equitable Development, Filipino Migrant Center, KmB/Pro-People Youth, API Caucus/Democratic Socialists of America-Los Angeles, Asian American Feminists of Los Angeles, Women of Color Feminists of Los Angeles, Koreatown Immigrant Workers Alliance, Little Tokyo Historical Society.