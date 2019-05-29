‘Always Be My Maybe’ Playing at Los Feliz Theatre

“Always Be My Maybe,” a romantic comedy from Netflix, is now playing through June 6 at the Vintage Los Feliz Theatre, 1822 N. Vermont Ave. in Los Angeles.

Starring standup comic Ali Wong (“Baby Cobra”) and Randall Park (“Fresh Off the Boat”), the PG-13-rated film was written by Wong, Park and Michael Golamco and directed by Nahnatchka Khan (producer of “Fresh Off the Boat”).

Showtimes: 1:30, 4:15, 7 and 9:45 p.m. Admission: $9.50 adults, $5.50 children 11 and under, seniors 65 or better.

Wong, Park and Khan will be on hand for Q&A after the 7 p.m. show on Friday, May 31. For more information, call (323) 664-2169 or visit http://vintagecinemas.com.

In the Bay Area, “Always Be My Maybe” is playing at Shattuck Cinemas, 2230 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley (www.landmarktheatres.com) and the Vogue Theatre, 3290 Sacramento St., San Francisco (www.cinemasf.com/vogue).

The movie will also be available on Netflix starting May 31.

Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha Tran (Wong) and hometown musician Marcus Kim (Park) feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other’s worlds.

When Sasha suddenly breaks up with her fiance, Brandon Choi (Daniel Dae Kim, “Hawaii Five-0,” “The Good Doctor”), Marcus has an opportunity to declare his love for her. But she immediately hooks up with another guy (Keanu Reeves of the “John Wick and Matrix” films).

Ashley Liao and Jackson Geach play young Sasha and young Marcus; Miya Cech and Emerson Min play younger Sasha and younger Marcus.

Wong’s TV roles include Doris on “American Housewife,” the voice of Bertie on “Tuca & Bertie,” Dr. Lina Lark on “Black Box,” and a guest appearance on “Fresh Off the Boat,” for which she served as a story editor and writer. Her film credits include “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” and “The Angry Birds Movie.”

Park plays Louis Huang on “Fresh Off the Boat,” which was recently renewed for a sixth season, and had a recurring role as Danny Chung on “Veep.” His recent film credits include “Long Shot,” “Aquaman,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “The Disaster Artist,” “Snatched,” and “Office Christmas Party.”

Also starring are James Saito (“Altered Carbon,” “The Terror”) as Marcus’ dad; Susan Park (“Vice Principals”) as Marcus’ mom; and Michelle Buteau (“The First Wives Club”) as Veronica, Sasha’s assistan. The cast also includes Charlyne Yi (“House”), Vivian Bang (“White Rabbit”) and Karan Soni (“Detective Pikachu”).

Us Weekly called the film “sweet, smart and savagely funny — the best Netflix romcom yet.”