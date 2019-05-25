JAPANESE 日本語

Atsuko Okatsuka’s Birthday Album Recording

Join Atsuko Okatsuka on her birthday as she live-records her next hour album with Comedy Dynamics on Sunday, May 26, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and 9 p.m. at Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles.

Featuring Daniel Franzese and Baron Vaughn. Okatsuka’s grandma will serve up dumplings before both shows.

Okatsuka was recently named a Comedian to Watch by Vulture and TimeOut LA, with her live hit show “Let’s Go, Atsuko! A (Woke) Japanese Game Show, currently in development with National Lampoon.

Must be 18+. No late entry. Admission: $5 in advance, $10 at the door (subject to availability). For tickets, click here.

Located at the historic Hayworth Theatre, Dynasty Typewriter is L.A.’s home for highly curated comedy, variety, theater and live events.

