Christine Inouye Named to High Speed Rail Authority Post

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on May 23 announced the appointment of Christine Inouye, 53, of Sacramento as director of engineering for the California High Speed Rail Authority.

Inouye has served as undersecretary at the California State Transportation Agency since 2017 and as capital contracts procurement manager at the California High Speed Rail Authority since 2016.

She was a project manager at the California State Transportation Agency from 2014 to 2016 and served in several positions at the California Department of Transportation from 1989 to 2014, including high-speed rail coordinator, management liaison to the chief engineer, project manager and supervising transportation engineer.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $178,884. Inouye is a Republican.