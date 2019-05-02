Fujimatsuri Carnival on May 4 at Gardena Buddhist Church

Whatever you’re looking for, come out to the annual Fujimatsuri Carnival and we’re sure you’ll find it.

We have it all. If you need a Mother’s Day gift or something for yourself, you can look at the beautiful handmade items at the Craft Boutique or slightly used treasures at the Country Store.

We will be selling vegetable plants and potted plants for your garden, just in time for spring planting.

If you’re hungry, there will be lots of yummy foods — beef and chicken teriyaki, sushi and chirashi rice, Spam musubi, tamales, hot dogs, chili rice, somen salad….and of course, the super-popular dango. Bet you’re getting hungry already!

There will be several game booths for everyone to try their luck at winning some awesome prizes.

But that’s not all – there will be fantastic entertainment throughout the day:

11:30 a.m.: Isami Taiko

12:00 p.m.: Hula Halau Keali’i o Nalani

12:30 p.m.: Ballroom dancing

1:00 p.m.: Kananani Kalama Hula

2:00 p.m.: Gardena Judo Group

2:30 p.m.: Choichikai Shamisen Group

3:30 p.m.: Fujima Seiyumi Kai Japanese Dance

4:30 p.m.: Pom Pom Girls Cheerleaders

5:00 p.m.: Nytyme Jazz Band

Keiwakai tea ceremony at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. ($5 fee).

This fun-filled community event will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena.

If you need more information, please visit our website at www.gardenabuddhistchurch.org or call (310) 327-9400.

We hope you can join us!

— Sharyl Yamada-Oda