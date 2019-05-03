‘Go For Broke’ Playing at Laemmle Theaters

“Go for Broke: An Origin Story” is playing through Thursday, May 9, at Laemmle’s Monica Film Center, 1332 2nd St. in Santa Monica.

Showtimes are 1, 3:15, 5:30, 7:50 and 10:15 p.m.

The film will open on Friday, May 10, at Laemmle’s Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena.

Writer and executive producer Stacey Hayashi will participate in Q&A on the following schedule:

May 3, 4 and 5 after the 1, 3:15, 5:30 and 7:50 p.m. screenings at Monica Film Center

May 10, 11 and 12 after the 1, 3:15, 5:30 and 7:50 p.m. screenings at the Playhouse 7

“Go For Broke” follows a group of University of Hawaii ROTC students during the tumultuous year after the attack on Pearl Harbor as they navigate wartime Hawaii and fight discrimination. In the dark days following Dec. 7, these Americans of Japanese ancestry form the Varsity Victory Volunteers (VVV), fighting to defend their beloved Hawaii and get back their right to bear arms.

The brave actions of these young men, their families, and the people who helped them, along with the perseverance of the original 100th Infantry Battalion draftees from Hawaii, directly led to the formation of the segregated all-Japanese fighting unit, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, the most decorated combat unit for its size and length of service in U.S. military history.

Directed by Alexander Bocchleri, with original music by Jake Shimabukuro, “Go For Broke” stars Ban Daisuke, Michael Ng, Chad Yazawa, Cole Horibe and Kyle Kosaki.

The film, which has been screened around the country and had its Los Angeles premiere on April 30, runs 94 minutes.

