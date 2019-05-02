Kodomo no Hi at GVJCI This Saturday

GARDENA — Kodomo no Hi/Children’s Day will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall, 1964 W. 162nd. St. in Gardena.

On this national holiday in Japan, people wish happiness on children and honor their individual strengths. Kodomo no Hi is known for its unique traditions and decorations, such as koinoboi (cloth koi fish).

As a craft activity, kids will make a kabuto, a combat helmet worn by the samurai class in feudal Japan. They will also eat kashiwa-mochi, rice cakes stuffed with bean paste and wrapped in oak leaves, a traditional Kodomo no Hi snack.

Registration is $5 per child. Sign up by calling (310) 324-6611 or visiting http://jci-gardena.org.