May the 4th with Cold Tofu

MONTEBELLO — The Cold Tofu Network Comedy Showcase will be held Saturday, May 4, at 7 p.m. at Cantwell Sacred Heart of Mary High School, 329 N. Garfield Ave. in Montebello.

Cold Tofu celebrates a myriad of made-up holidays this May with their first-ever Company Conservatory Showcase. They’ll use the forces of improvisation to stay ‘N Sync as they make up games, scenes, and songs right before your very eyes.

Starring: Lisa Chiyoe Horikawa, Victor La, Ricky Pak, Mina Son, Kari Vanegas, Shannon Wong, and Elaine Wu, featuring musician Howard Ho.

Proceeds benefit Cold Tofu Improv and the CSHM High School Drama Department. Make a difference — support art education.

Tickets: $15 (cash only) at the door. Admission includes free entry into raffle. Free parking in the Repetto Lot.

Info: www.ColdTofu.com