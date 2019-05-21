Memorial Day Services Set for Evergreen Cemetery

Sadao Munemori Post 321 will conduct the 70th Memorial Day service on Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 204 N. Evergreen Ave., Los Angeles.

To start the ceremony there will be a formal presentation of the Medal of Honor wreaths at the gravesites of the four Medal of Honor recipients from the 442nd Regimental Combat Team – Sadao Munemori (A Company), Ted Tanouye (K Company), Kiyoshi Muranaga (F Company), and Joe Hayashi (K Company).

A chronological reading of the honor roll by date of death will be given in order of wars and unit engagements.

The war memorial monument Is inscribed with the names of local Japanese Americans killed in action from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Iraq. The grave markers facing the monument serve as the final resting site for some of the KIA from World War II and the Korean War.

Floral presentations will be made by Gold Star families, veterans’ organizations and Japanese American community groups.