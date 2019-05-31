MPCC’s 62nd Annual Bazaar on Saturday

MONTEBELLO — Montebello Plymouth Congregational Church, 144 S. Greenwood Ave. (between Olympic and Whittier) in Montebello, will hold its 62nd annual bazaar on Saturday, June 1, from 12 to 6 p.m.

Bring your friends and family. All are invited to attend.

The bazaar will feature Japanese, Hawaiian and Asian American dishes; fresh produce; homemade pastries; entertainment; games for kids; boutique items; a silent auction; and raffle prizes.

On the menu: Chicken and beef teriyaki, pancit, somen, Spam musubi, won ton, hot dogs and chili.

Entertainment schedule:

12:30 p.m.: Hikari Taiko

1 p.m.: Hula Halau Akua Ohana o Hula

2:30 p.m.: Halau Moani’a’ala Anuhea

3:30 p.m.: Hula Ohana Halau

4:30 p.m.: MPCC Praise Band

For more information, call (323) 721-5568 or visit www.montebelloucc.org.