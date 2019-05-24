Pasadena BBQ Matsuri on June 1

PASADENA — The Pasadena BBQ Matsuri, presented by the Miss Pasadena JCI Committee and Pasadena Nikkei Seniors, will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pasadena Buddhist Temple, 1993 Glen Ave. in Pasadena.

Serving as emcees will be 2019 Miss Pasadena JCI Marika Gotschall and 2018 Miss Pasadena JCI and Nisei Week Miss Tomodachi Juli Ann Drindak.

A delicious barbecue dinner will be prepared by Chef Ron Dyo. Entertainment will be provided by Bando Hirohichiro and Ryujin Taiko.

Enjoy a fun evening of ondo dancing with friends and family. Come dressed in your happis and yukatas.

Cost is $25 for adults, $20 for PNS members, $12 for children 12 and under. Reserved seating available for groups of eight or more.

For more information, email [email protected] or leave a message for Atsuko Fisher at (562) 900-9238. Payment can be made through Venmo @MissPasadenaJCI. Walk-ins are welcome but seats are subject to availability.

The Miss Pasadena JCI Program helps prepare and support the Miss Pasadena JCI for her candidacy and reign in the Nisei Week Queen and Court Program. For more information, visit http://pjci.org.