Rosemead Man Reported Missing

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said that Jimmy M. Yoshida, 78, has gone missing.

Yoshida left his home on the 8800 block of High Pine Street in Rosemead at 12 p.m. on May 8. He was driving his 2000 blue Honda CRV with a California license plate, “DNBY.”

He and the vehicle were last seen at 6:30 p.m. that day at a fast-food restaurant in Laguna Hills.

Yoshida suffers from dementia and his family is concerned for his well-being.

He is described as 5’4”, 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mike Rodriguez or Detectives Tamar Abraham or Matt Pereida of the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or http://lacrimestoppers.org.