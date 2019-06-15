JAPANESE 日本語

Chalk Art Festival in Pasadena

Yuji Baba draws a portrait of Taylor Swift at the Pasadena Chalk Festival.

PASADENA — The 27th annual Pasadena Chalk Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Paseo, 300 E. Colorado Blvd.

A benefit for Light Bringer Project, the festival features 600 artists (including Yuji Baba), 200 murals, an art gallery, silent auction, Art Zone for kids, live bands, Tillamook Creamery’s Yum Bus, and a classic car show (Sunday only). Artists will compete for $5,000 in cash awards.

Free. For more information, visit http://pasadenachalkfestival.com.

 

 

