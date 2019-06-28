GLA JACL Scholarship and Chapter Fundraiser Dance

GARDENA — The Greater Los Angeles JACL will hold its annual Hana Uno Shepard Scholarship and Chapter Fundraiser Dance on Saturday, June 29, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

The scholarship is named in memory of a chapter member who active in the redress movement in the 1980s.

In addition to the introduction of this year’s scholarship recipients, the event will include a buffet of finger foods, an opportunity drawing, and an exhibition dance by David Shinjo and Gira Nakamoto. Shinjo will also serve as DJ for the dance.

Donation is $20 at the door. For more information, contact Miyako Kadogawa at (310 839-1194 or Janet Okubo at (310) 835-7568.